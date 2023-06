Todo está listo para los playoffs de la USFL

The 2023 USFL Playoff Bracket 👏



🏆North Division Championship Saturday, June 24 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @nbc and @peacock

🏆 South Division Championship Sunday, June 25 at 7pm ET/6pm CT on FOX

🏆 USFL Championship Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/mQzPrkc14G