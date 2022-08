Roma se hace todavía más fuerte con Andrea Belotti

🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Andrea Belotti 🐺🇮🇹



The club is delighted to be able to confirm the signing of the Italy international forward.



We are also proud to continue raising awareness about open missing children cases around the globe. ❤️

#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/d1FCMY3HOW