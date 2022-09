En Leipzig son conscientes de la peligrosidad de Vinicius y piden atención con él

🎙️ Marco Rose: "Vinicius Jr. is a fantastic player; you can't keep him down for a full 90 minutes. He can get down to the byline and cross, but can also finish moves in the middle. He's a great player, but they are much more than just him."



🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #RMARBL pic.twitter.com/1WIbS0wYNi