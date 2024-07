Thomas Müller pondrá punto final a su era en la Selección Alemana

Thank you to all of our fans! We heard and felt you every single step of the way!



Nothing will beat the feeling of playing in a home EUROS 🖤❤️💛#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT

📸 Getty Images, DFB/ Philipp Reinhard & Fan Club Nationalmannschaft/ Michalzik pic.twitter.com/tMMDEvhzI9