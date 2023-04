¿Qué esperar de la segunda semana de USFL

Think you’re a USFL expert? Let’s find out 😏🏈



Try our USFL contest for a chance to win some fun prizes: https://t.co/ezJCVQMKuJ



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. “USFL: The Perfect Game” is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States… pic.twitter.com/KlfN4myrtt