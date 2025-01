Milan acomoda todo para fichar a Santiago Giménez

🚨🔴⚫️ Santiago Giménez’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has made new contact with Feyenoord today presenting formal proposal from AC Milan.



Álvaro Morata, on the verge of joining Galarasaray as exclusively revealed…



…and Milan are pushing again for Giménez with player keen on move. pic.twitter.com/zDRtQFksos