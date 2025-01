Milan completaría el fichaje de Kyle Walker en las próximas horas

🔴⚫️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kyle Walker has agreed terms with AC Milan on contract valid until June 2027.



It will be activated in case AC Milan decide to proceed with buy option clause (not mandatory) from City in the summer after loan.



Milan wanted Walker, it was never linked to Tomori’s exit. pic.twitter.com/6nXXNBeCHm