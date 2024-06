Juventus al dos por uno para fichar a Douglas Luiz

🚨⚫️⚪️ Juventus manager Thiago Motta has given green light to Douglas Luiz swap deal.



Juventus and Aston Villa are more than close to final agreement!



🟣🔵 Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr. and €20m fee to #AVFC as revealed.



↪️ Personal terms for all players, now discussed. pic.twitter.com/vFqxtZggo8