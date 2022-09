Juventus a la baja, empató con Salernitana y es octavo en la Serie A

Quick recap:



- @OfficialUSS1919 led 2-0 at halftime.

- 53': Bremer's powerful header cut things to 2-1.

- 90 + 3': Bonucci ties the game.

- 90 + 5': Milik seems to have won the game for @juventusfcen.

- 90 + 7': Goal not given after VAR check. #JuveSalernitana