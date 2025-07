Inter le pone fecha al fichaje de Ademola Lookman

🚨⚫️🔵 Inter president Marotta: “This week will be crucial for Lookman deal”.



“We are in talks for Ademola Lookman, we want him but we also respect Atalanta”.



"In 2-3 days we hope to proceed and be able to get the deal done otherwise we will move on and focus on other players".