Chelsea apuesta en definitiva por Joao Félix

Chelsea now have an agreement with Atletico Madrid for João Félix. Personal terms in place with Felix to return to Chelsea on a 6+1 contract.🇵🇹



Conor Gallagher set to fly back to Madrid and be unveiled as an Atleti player on Wednesday.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KPiiHcatuz