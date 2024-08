Rebeca Andrade supera a Simone Biles en piso y se cuelga el oro

Rebeca Andrade makes history for Brazil with her #gold medal in the women's floor exercise at #Paris2024!



🥇 Paris 2024: Floor Exercise

🥈 Paris 2024: All-Around

🥈 Paris 2024: Vault

🥉 Paris 2024: Team

🥇 Tokyo 2020: Vault

🥈 Tokyo 2020: All-Around@gymnastics | @timebrasil pic.twitter.com/kBF55hTJu5