Tyreek Hill quiere salir de los Dolphins

💰 The cost of cutting Tyreek Hill ahead of the 2025 season:



➖ $55.95M cap hit if released outright

➖ $40.4M cap hit if designated for a post-June 1st cut

➖ $28.3M cap hit if traded

➖ $15.9M cap hit if traded in the summer



(@Jason_OTC) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/FTXHGH9qgV