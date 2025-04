La NFL despidió a oficiales que mostraron bajo rendimiento en 2024

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: The NFL fired three officials and demoted them to college football.



The officials sent back to the college ranks were second-year umpire James Carter, third-year line judge Robin DeLorenzo, and first-year down judge Robert Richeson.



The officials will bypass the… pic.twitter.com/26BqrHyeYc