La cartera se abre, la NFL aumentó el tope salarial

NFL salary cap by year in the revenue-sharing era:



2011: $120.375M

2012: $120.6M

2013: $123M

2014: $133M

2015: $143.28M

2016: $155.27M

2017: $167M

2018: $177.2M

2019: $188.2M

2020: $198.2M

2021: $182.5M*

2022: $208.2M

2023: $224.8M

2024: $255.4M



Business is booming.