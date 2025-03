Kirk Cousins seguirá con los Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins will be on the #Falcons’ roster at 4 p.m. ET, meaning his $10M March 2026 roster bonus is now fully guaranteed.



Cousins made $62.5M in 2024. He’s due $27.5M in 2025. The extra $10M runs the total to $100M.



If Cousins is eventually traded or released, Atlanta’s… pic.twitter.com/wRWY1FPOen