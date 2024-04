Bronny James se declaró elegible para el Draft de la NBA

🔊 LIVE from the @tirerack studio it's @OddCoupleFSR w/@Chris_Broussard & @robparkerMLBbro



Is #BronnyJames ready for the league or just testing his #NBA Draft stock? Are the Cowboys better off without Micah Parsons? And Much More!



LISTEN HERE-> https://t.co/k9XviZbIr1 pic.twitter.com/jUMhtS8jbl