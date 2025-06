Pascal Siakam y Tyrese Haliburton, con el legado de Reggie Miller en los Pacers

CLUTCH. ENGAGED. FULL-THROTTLE. PACERS.



🏎️ 2nd-best record in NBA since 1/1

🏎️ Haven’t lost b2b since 3/10

🏎️ 12-4 in playoffs

🏎️ Can become first 4-seed to win title since 1984 (16-team playoff)



For the 1st time since 2000... Indiana is in the #NBAFinals presented by… pic.twitter.com/Yia8VQSGQ9