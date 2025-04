Otro triple doble convierte a Nikola Jokic en historia de la NBA

Tonight, Nikola Jokić posted the THIRD 60-PT triple-double in NBA history 🔥🔥



James Harden - 1/30/2018

Luka Dončić - 12/27/2022

Nikola Jokić - TONIGHT



He's the first to do so with at least 6 3PM.



Historic performance for the Joker 🃏 https://t.co/fD43zAbNbn pic.twitter.com/eUXEiedsOo