Los Warriors complican su avance al 'play-in'

Anthony Edwards and the @Timberwolves move within a game of 1st place out West!



Naz Reid: 20 PTS (6-8 3PM), 12 REB

Rudy Gobert: 17 PTS, 12 REB

Mike Conley: 14 PTS, 7 AST, 4 STL pic.twitter.com/cBJES77Ltj