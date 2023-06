Frank Vogel será el nuevo coach de los Phoenix Suns

"It's the classic getting the opposite of what you had. Monty Williams was a demanding coach, and Vogel is not like that. Vogel is also non-confrontational which is perfect for the Suns."



