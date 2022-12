Didier Deschamps busca escribir una nueva página de historia en la Copa del Mundo

Since the start of the competition, the group is 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 😄



D-2 until the final 🇦🇷🇫🇷#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/0ZNuLCagm3