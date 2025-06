Flamengo volvió loco al Chelsea y firmó una remontada épica

65' ABSOLUTE SCENES: Danilo scores and @Flamengo_en complete their comeback under just 3 minutes 😱



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLACHE pic.twitter.com/7zX6njnbHY