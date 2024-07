Leo Messi, el modelo perfecto para el tercer uniforme del Inter Miami

A new third kit, track jacket, and Gazelles - all in tribute to the original Kansas City Wizards 🧙



Shop the MLS x adidas Archive Collection now 🛍️



Available at https://t.co/gMt73iURgU and https://t.co/Y3HpMhxjVT#SportingKC | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/DlW6LMiS2A