Hirving Lozano tiene nuevo 'socio' en la MLS

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼, 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗮́𝘀.



San Diego FC acquires Colombian forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC, with a guaranteed contract through 2026.



The 21-year-old has represented Colombia at the U-20 level and brings experience from Atlético Nacional, Phoenix Rising… pic.twitter.com/YmdSRhKH4M