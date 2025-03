Cifra récord por tarjeta autografiada por Shohei Ohtani

𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: The Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Dynasty Black Logoman Autograph card just sold at auction for $1,067,500.



This marks an ALL-TIME record sale price for ANY Shohei Ohtani card.



(via @heritage_sport) pic.twitter.com/o8BSetyVTz