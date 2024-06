"Fue un desastre total"; 'Checo' Pérez explica qué fue lo que sucedió en Canadá

A dead heat in Qualifying 🥵 Max is on the front row in Montreal 👏



Result 🏁 RUS, Max P2 👏, NOR, PIA, RIC, ALO, HAM, TSU, STR, ALB. Checo P16.#F1 || #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/5h7Q2lNUgS