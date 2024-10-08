Fox Noticias llega a Fox Deportes

NEW YORK – October 8, 2024 – FOX News Media will launch a new daily one-hour Spanish-language program entitled FOX Noticias that spotlights issues impacting the Hispanic community beginning October 15th, announced FOX News Senior Vice President John Sylvester. FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy will helm the program which will air weekdays at 4 PM/ET on the country’s first and longest running Spanish-language sports network, FOX Deportes, and will also be available in podcast form via FOX News Audio.

Ahead of the debut, FOX News Digital will launch a Spanish-language version of the FOXNews.com website beginning today which will be machine translated. The site will feature breaking news reporting and signature commentary for the Hispanic audience which can be found at Noticias.FOXNews.com.

FOX News ranks as the top destination in cable news among Hispanic viewers with the most politically diverse audience in cable news, according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, FOX News was the number one cable network with Hispanic viewers on a total day 24-hour basis as well as during primetime during the third quarter of 2024. Overall, the network delivers 36% of the Hispanic cable news total viewing share and 45% of the 25-54 demographic. The network also showed the most growth in Hispanic viewership for the most recent quarter, up 65% in total day viewers and 114% in the demographic.

In making the announcement, Sylvester said, “As the leading cable news provider among Hispanic viewers with one of the most diverse audiences in cable news, we are proud to deliver new headline-driven content that focuses on the issues impacting the Hispanic community.”

Campos-Duffy added, “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to host FOX Noticias. As the fastest growing electorate, accounting for nearly 20% of the population, the Hispanic American community is thriving, and I am proud to bring a new show that breaks down the news of the day with a focus on the kitchen table issues that matter most to our community.”

FOX Noticias will spotlight the major news in politics, the economy, immigration, and cultural trends as well as commentary, while the digital version of Fox Noticias will keep Hispanic readers up to speed on breaking and trending news. The show’s debut week includes an interview with the newly elected President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino.

Additionally, FOX Noticias will feature must-see highlights of the major sports matchups of the day from the award-winning FOX Deportes team.

FOX Noticias will also be made available on Noticias.FOXNews.com, FOX Nation, FOX Noticias’ YouTube page, as well as through social clips on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and Snapchat. The show will be featured on the FOX Sports App as well as on FOXDeportes.com.

As one of the most prominent Hispanic women in cable news, Campos-Duffy co-hosts the weekend version of the highest rated morning show in cable alongside Pete Hegseth and Will Cain. In addition to her role on FOX & Friends Weekend, Campos-Duffy has also partnered with her husband, FOX Business host Sean Duffy for a weekly podcast From the Kitchen Table on FOX News Audio, and together authored the New York Times bestseller “All American Christmas” for FOX News Books.

Her advocacy work has included serving as the national spokesperson for The LIBRE Initiative, a non-profit group that advocates for the economic empowerment of Hispanics through limited government, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance. She also served on the governor of Wisconsin’s board for Women and Families, which advised the governor and state on policies to help lift families out of poverty.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 22 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

FOX News Media Contact:

Jessica Ketner: 212-301-3976 or Jessica.ketner@FOX.com