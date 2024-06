Todo cerrado: Giorgios Giakoumakis muy pronto firmará con el Cruz Azul

🔵🚂 Giōrgos Giakoumakīs to Cruz Azul, here we go! Deal in place for $10m guaranteed fee.



Medical test and travel due to take place next week.



All approved by Atlanta United tonight, contract valid until 2028 for Giakoumakīs in Mexico — it's all agreed with his agent Blash…