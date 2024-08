Monaco provocó la primera desilusión de Barcelona

𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘𝐘𝐘𝐘𝐘 🟢



We beat @FCBarcelona in the last match of the preseason.



Saturday 17th of August, first @Ligue1_ENG game! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7BVvnkIuqP