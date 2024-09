En el Real Madrid celebran haber jugado un partido muy completo

Luka Modrić vs. Espanyol:



105 - Touches

85/88 (97%) - Accurate passes

6 - Key passes

9(4) - Crosses (acc.)

8(7) - Long balls (acc.)

2 - Big chances created

1(1) - Aerial duels (won)



Still got it at 39!#Modrić #RealMadrid #Croatia pic.twitter.com/FgGxh6c4IA