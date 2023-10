Por culpa de Taylor Swift, el Argentina-Uruguay no será en el Monumental

ℹ️ | @estebanedul



🏟️ Scaloni and the players are hoping to play the match against Uruguay at the Estadio Monumental. The AFA will discuss this with River Plate.



🗓️However, there's an issue: Taylor Swift's concert is scheduled at the stadium just a few days before the match. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/8BgYKxc5DB