Hugo Lloris da un paso al costado de la Selección Francesa

Our goalkeeper and captain 𝙃𝙪𝙜𝙤 𝙇𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙄𝙎 has retired from international football 🔚



🇫🇷 145 caps (record)

©️ 121 captaincies (record)

🏆 World Champion 2018

🥇 Nations League winner 2021



A Legend 🙌

THANK YOU for everything Hugo 💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/1LaXmOK2by