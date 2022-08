Completos los grupos para la Champions League 2022-2023

🥇 The 2021/22 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year winner is… SARINA WIEGMAN!



🏆 She won a second consecutive Womens EURO trophy, following up 2017 success with the Netherlands by delivering a first trophy for the @Lionesses!



👏 Congratulations, Sarina! #UEFAawards #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/QHIc1m8eYJ