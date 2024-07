David De Gea deberá seguir esperando para regresar a la actividad

🚨⛔️ Despite recent reports, David de Gea was never close to joining Genoa and he won’t sign for the Italian club.



New Genoa goalkeeper will be former Spurs Pierluigi Gollini, joining from Atalanta.



Gollini will travel to Genova tonight for medical tests. 🇮🇹🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/6seWMoVYrX