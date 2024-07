'Checo' Pérez se estrella y continúa su pesadilla en la Fórmula 1

All to play for tomorrow 🏁 It's P3 for Max in Qualifying 👏



Checo finishes the session in P16.



Result 🏁 NOR, PIA, Max P3 💪, SAI, HAM, LEC, ALO, STR, RIC, TSU#F1 || #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/OrATQFTcXJ