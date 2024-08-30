EUROPA LEAGUE
La Europa League también se revolucionó; así quedó la fase de liga
Por Redacción Fox Deportes
Aquí los rivales y el trazado de todos los equipos en la competencia
Al igual que la Champions, la Europa League se redefinió a partir de esta temporada. Se terminó el sistema de grupos y ahora hay una fase de liga, donde cada uno de los equipos participantes se enfrentará a una combinación de ocho clubes. El sorteo de esta mañana fue para definir los oponentes de cada equipo clasificando, así como los partidos en los que será local y en los que será visitante.
Por ejemplo, la Roma y el Tottenham se enfrentarán en Londres, pero cada uno enfrentará a otros siete oponentes completamente diferentes. El nuevo sistema es que cada club enfrente a dos clubes de cada bombo, el Porto, por ejemplo (bombo 1) se medirá a dos clubes de primera categoría (Manchester United y Lazio), a dos del segundo bombo, a dos del tercero y a otro par del cuarto, el más ‘débil’.
Así los enfrentamientos de cada equipo en la Europa League:
BOMBO 1
Roma:
Frankfurt (L)
Tottenham (V)
Braga (L)
AZ Alkmaar (V)
Dynamo de Kiev (L)
Union SG (V)
Athletic Club (L)
Elfsborg (V)
Manchester United:
Rangers (L)
Porto (V)
PAOK (L)
Fenerbahçe (V)
F.K. Bodø/Glimt (L)
Viktoria Plzen (V)
Twente (L)
FCSB (V)
Porto:
Man United (L)
Lazio (V)
Olímpiacos (L)
M. Tel-Aviv (V)
Midtjylland (L)
Bodø/Glimt (V)
Hoffeinheim (L)
Anderlecht (V)
Ajax:
Lazio (L)
Slavia Praga (V)
M. Tel-Aviv (L)
Real Sociedad (V)
Galatasaray (L)
Qarabag (V)
Beşiktaş (L)
RFS (V)
Rangers:
Tottenham (L)
Man United (V)
Lyon (L)
Olympiacos (L)
Union SG (V)
Malmö (L)
FCSB (L)
Nice (V)
Frankfurt:
Slavia Praga (L)
Roma (V)
Ferencvaros (L)
Lyon (V)
Viktoria Plzen (V)
Midtjylland (L)
RFS (V)
Beşiktaş (L)
Lazio:
Porto (L)
Ajax (V)
Real Sociedad (L)
Braga (V)
Ludogorest (L)
Dynamo de Kiev (V)
Nice (L)
Twente (V)
Tottenham:
Roma (L)
Rangers (V)
AZ Alkmaar (L)
Ferencvaros (V)
Qarabag (L)
Galatasaray (V)
Elfsborg (L)
Hoffenheim (V)
Slavia Praga:
Ajax (L)
Frankfurt (V)
Fenerbahçe (L)
PAOK (V)
Malmö (L)
Ludogorest (V)
Anderlecht (L)
Athletic Club (V)
BOMBO 2
Real Sociedad:
Ajax (L)
Lazio (V)
PAOK (L)
M. Tel-Aviv (V)
Dynamo de Kiev (L)
Viktoria Plzen (V)
Anderlecht (L)
Nice (V)
AZ Alkmaar:
Roma (L)
Tottenham (V)
Fenerbahçe (L)
Ferencvaros (V)
Galatasaray (L)
Ludogorest (V)
Elfsborg (L)
Athletic Club (V)
Braga:
Lazio (L)
Roma (V)
M. Tel- Aviv (L)
Olympiacos (V)
Bodø/Glimt (L)
Union SG (V)
Hoffenheim (L)
Elfsborg (V)
Olympiakos:
Rangers (L)
Porto (V)
Braga (L)
Lyon (V)
Qarabag (L)
Malmö (V)
Twente (L)
FCSB (V)
Lyon:
Frankfurt (L)
Rangers (V)
Olympiacos (L)
Fenerbahçe (V)
Ludogorest (L)
Qarabag (V)
Beşiktaş (L)
Hoffenheim (V)
PAOK:
Slavia Praga (L)
Man United (V)
Ferencvaros (L)
Real Sociedad (V)
Viktoria Plzen (L)
Galatasaray (V)
FCSB (L)
RFS (V)
Fenerbahçe:
Man United (L)
Slavia Praga (V)
Lyon (L)
AZ Alkmaar (V)
Union SG (L)
Midtjylland (V)
Athletic Club (L)
Twente (V)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv:
Porto (L)
Ajax (V)
Real Sociedad (L)
Braga (V)
Midtjylland (L)
Bodø/Glimt (V)
RFS (L)
Beşiktaş (V)
Ferencvaros:
Tottenham (L)
Frankfurt (V)
AZ Alkmaar (L)
PAOK (V)
Malmö (L)
Dynamo de Kiev (V)
Nice (L)
Anderlecht (V)
BOMBO 3
Qarabag
Ajax (L)
Tottenham (V)
Lyon (L)
Olympiacos (V)
Malmö (L)
Bodø/Glimt (V)
FCSB (L)
Elfsborg (V)
Galatasaray:
Tottenham (L)
Ajax (V)
PAOK (L)
AZ Alkmaar (V)
Dynamo de Kiev (L)
Malmö (V)
Elfsborg (L)
RFS (V)
Viktoria Plzen:
Man United (L)
Frankfurt (V)
Real Sociedad (L)
PAOK (V)
Ludogorets (L)
Dynamo de Kiev (V)
Anderlecht (L)
Athletic Club (V)
Bodø/Glimt:
Porto (L)
Man United (V)
M. Tel-Aviv (L)
Braga (V)
Qarabag (L)
Union SG (V)
Beşiktaş (L)
Nice (V)
Union SG:
Roma (L)
Rangers (V)
Braga (L)
Fenerbahçe (V)
Bodø/Glimt (L)
Midtjylland (V)
Nice (L)
Twente (V)
Dynamo de Kiev:
Lazio (L)
Roma (V)
Ferencvaros (L)
Real Sociedad (V)
Viktoria Plzen (L)
Galatasaray (V)
RFS (L)
Hoffenheim (V)
Ludogorets:
Slavia Praga (L)
Lazio (V)
AZ Alkmaar (L)
Lyon (V)
Midtjylland (L)
Viktoria Plzen (V)
Athletic Club (L)
Anderlecht (V)
Midtjylland:
Frankfurt (L)
Porto (V)
Fenerbahçe (L)
M. Tel Aviv (V)
Union DSG (L)
Ludogorets (V)
Hoffenheim (L)
FCSB (V)
Malmö
Rangers (L)
Slavia Praga (V)
Olympiacos (L)
Ferencvaros (V)
Galatasaray (L)
Qarabag (V)
Twenter (L)
Beşiktaş (V)
BOMBO 4
Athletic Club:
Slavia Praga (L)
Roma (V)
AZ Alkmaar (L)
Fenerbahçe (V)
Viktoria Plzen (L)
Ludogorets (V)
Elfsborg (L)
Beşiktaş (V)
Hoffenheim
Tottenham (L)
Porto (V)
Lyon (L)
Braga (V)
Dynamo de Kiev (L)
Midtjylland (V)
FCSB (L)
Anderlecht (V)
Nice:
Rangers (L)
Lazio (V)
Real Sociedad (L)
Ferencvaros (V)
Bodø/Glimt (L)
Union SG (V)
Twente (L)
Elfsborg (V)
Anderlecht:
Porto (L)
Salvia Praga (V)
Ferencvaros (L)
Real Sociedad (V)
Ludogorets (L)
Viktoria Plzen (V)
Hoffenheim (L)
RFS (V)
Twente:
Lazio (L)
Man United (V)
Fenerbahçe (L)
Olympiacos (V)
Union SG (L)
Malmö (V)
Besiktas (L)
Nice (V)
Besiktas:
Frankfurt (L)
Ajax (V)
M. Tel- Aviv (L)
Lyon (V)
Malmö (L)
Bodø/Glimt (V)
Athletic Club (L)
Twente (V)
Steaua de Bucarest
Man United (L)
Rangers (V)
Olympiacos (L)
PAOK (V)
Midtjylland (L)
Qarabag (V)
RFS (L)
Hoffenheim (V)
RFS
Ajax (L)
Frankfurt (V)
PAOK (L)
M. Tel-Aviv (V)
Galatasaray (L)
Dynamo de Kiev (V)
Anderlecht (L)
FCSB (V)
Elfsborg
Roma (L)
Tottenham (V)
Braga (L)
AZ Alkmaar (V)
Qarabag (L)
Galatasaray (V)
Nice (L)
Athletic Club (V)
Tras conocer todos los trazados, el calendario se revelará el sábado. Al final, los ocho equipos que más puntos hayan sumado avanzarán a la siguiente ronda.
La fase de liga de la Europa League inicia el 25 de septiembre y el torneo termina el 21 de mayo con la final en San Mamés.