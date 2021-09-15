Información de todo tipo de deporte incluyendo Fútbol Mexicano, Béisbol, NBA, Básquetbol, Fútbol Americano, NFL, Tenis, Boxeo, automovilismo y Golf.
Real Madrid, hundido en casa ante el 'superpoderoso' Sheriff de Moldavia
Publicado el
Por Héctor Cantú
Hay un líder de grupo inesperado en el grupo D
Real Madrid
Sheriff Tiraspol
Real Madrid, hundido en casa ante el 'superpoderoso' Sheriff de Moldavia
Milan, por la revancha ante Atlético de Madrid 7 años después
Lionel Messi entrenó al parejo y estaría disponible para el juego entre PSG y Manchester City
Liverpool descubrió quién es el más débil del 'grupo de la muerte'
Paris Saint-Germain borró a Manchester City y le arrebató el primer lugar del grupo
Ronald Koeman no piensa que el Barcelona esté urgido en la Champions League
Shakhtar e Inter pierden dos puntos y se complican en la Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo, gol seguro en la Champions League
¿Cuántos goles le regalará Liverpool a Porto por su cumpleaños?
Paris Saint-Germain y Manchester City, duelo de candidatos y millonarios en la Champions League
