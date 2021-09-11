Información de todo tipo de deporte incluyendo Fútbol Mexicano, Béisbol, NBA, Básquetbol, Fútbol Americano, NFL, Tenis, Boxeo, automovilismo y Golf.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Increíble, pero cierto; Barcelona, humillado, goleado y último lugar de grupo
Publicado el
Por Héctor Cantú
El equipo de Koeman se sigue cayendo a pedazos
Barcelona
Benfica
Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo rompe récord de apariciones y salva al Manchester United
Champions League
Increíble, pero cierto; Barcelona, humillado, goleado y último lugar de grupo
Champions League
La ficha de Ronald Koeman está por caer en el Barcelona
Champions League
Federico Chiesa es mucha pieza para Chelsea que cayó en Champions League
Champions League
Gustavo Dulanto, héroe en Perú tras la hazaña del Sheriff Tiraspol ante el Real Madrid
Champions League
En Italia tildan de “robo” la agónica victoria del Atlético de Madrid ante el Milan
Champions League
Juventus y Chelsea por un triunfo que incline la balanza y los acerque a la siguiente ronda
Champions League
El Benfica ya sabe lo que significa vencer al Barcelona
Champions League
¿Misión imposible? Manchester United recibe al Villarreal, equipo al que nunca le ha ganado
Champions League
Mauricio Pochettino sufrió con los goles de Lionel Messi y ahora puede celebrarlos
Champions League
