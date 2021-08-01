Información de todo tipo de deporte incluyendo Fútbol Mexicano, Béisbol, NBA, Básquetbol, Fútbol Americano, NFL, Tenis, Boxeo, automovilismo y Golf.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

El Barcelona está listo para volver a verse con el Bayern Munich

Publicado el

Por EFE

Los culés van por un nuevo ciclo


el-sorteo-de-la-champions-league-minuto-a-minutoel-sorteo-de-la-champions-league-minuto-a-minuto

Así se desarrolló el sorteo de la Champions League

Champions League

el-barcelona-esta-listo-para-volver-a-verse-con-el-bayern-munich-2el-barcelona-esta-listo-para-volver-a-verse-con-el-bayern-munich-2

El Barcelona está listo para volver a verse con el Bayern Munich

Champions League

tres-mexicanos-en-la-champions-league-y-un-posible-duelo-en-fase-de-grupostres-mexicanos-en-la-champions-league-y-un-posible-duelo-en-fase-de-grupos

Tres mexicanos en la Champions League y un posible duelo en fase de grupos

Champions League

lionel-messi-se-volvera-a-enfrentar-a-pep-guardiola-y-cristiano-ronaldolionel-messi-se-volvera-a-enfrentar-a-pep-guardiola-y-cristiano-ronaldo

Lionel Messi se volverá a enfrentar a Pep Guardiola y ¿Cristiano Ronaldo?

Champions League

los-5-momentos-que-marcaron-el-sorteo-de-la-champions-leaguelos-5-momentos-que-marcaron-el-sorteo-de-la-champions-league

Los 5 momentos que marcaron el sorteo de la Champions League

Champions League

mauricio-pochettino-analizo-los-duelos-frente-al-manchester-city-de-pep-guardiolamauricio-pochettino-analizo-los-duelos-frente-al-manchester-city-de-pep-guardiola

¿Revancha? Mauricio Pochettino analizó los duelos frente al Manchester City

Champions League

liverpool-se-saborea-la-venganza-contra-el-atletico-de-madridliverpool-se-saborea-la-venganza-contra-el-atletico-de-madrid

Liverpool se saborea la venganza contra el Atlético de Madrid

Champions League

real-madrid-a-uno-de-los-grupos-mas-endebles-de-la-champions-leaguereal-madrid-a-uno-de-los-grupos-mas-endebles-de-la-champions-league

Real Madrid, a uno de los grupos más endebles de la Champions League

Champions League

le-gano-a-mancini-thomas-tuchel-el-entrenador-del-ano-de-la-uefale-gano-a-mancini-thomas-tuchel-el-entrenador-del-ano-de-la-uefa

¡Le ganó a Mancini! Thomas Tuchel, el entrenador del año de la UEFA

Champions League

el-grupo-del-morbo-y-el-de-la-muerte-lo-que-dejo-el-sorteo-de-champions-leagueel-grupo-del-morbo-y-el-de-la-muerte-lo-que-dejo-el-sorteo-de-champions-league

El grupo del morbo y el de la muerte; lo que dejó el sorteo de Champions League

Champions League

