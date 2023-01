Lluvia de goles en la Bundesliga que regresó con todo

🛑 FINAL!



Well...welcome the hell back Wolves!! 🔥



What a performance in front of our home crowd 👏



Ps. That's ALSO our FIFTH win in a row in the @Bundesliga_EN!



6-0 | #WOBSCF #VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nBfD9LtnY6