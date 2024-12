Harry Kane, la gran baja de Bayern Munich para la Pokal

🗣 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗲'𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗯𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 💬



"It's difficult to predict, but there's a possibility that he'll still play this year. However, he'll miss a few games first. You can't replace him like-for-like. He's a top player, but… pic.twitter.com/97e4C8zu31