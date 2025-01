Esta temporada sí podría terminar la sequía de Harry Kane

❄️ 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 💪



We will enter the second half of the season as league leaders. 📊



🔗 https://t.co/1RbPqnleGG#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/xbvAFCYDeu