Bayern Munich retiró el '5' en honor a Franz Beckenbauer

🗣️ 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿 💬



“The number 5 remains reserved for a unique legacy. Because our club and its history are simply unthinkable without Franz.”