Arminia Bielefeld y Stuttgart jugarán una final histórica de la Pokal

⏹️ WE'VE DONE IT!!!!!! WE'RE IN THE FINAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sesko pulled one back for the visitors after #Woltemade had made it 2-0 from #Demirovic's pass, but #Leweling put the seal on a magnificent win. WHAT A PERFORMANCE! BERLIN, WE'RE COMING! 🔥🤍♥️#VfB | #DFBPokal | #VfBRBL 3-1 pic.twitter.com/4NaRsbf5Mp