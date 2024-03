Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz fulminó a Rolando Romero y es nuevo campeón

"The Pitbull Dominates Rolly"



Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz secures his first WBA super lightweight title with a stunning victory over Rolly Romero! 🤩🥊



Who's NEXT for Cruz? #RomeroCruz #IsaacCruz #TszyuFundora #PBC #PrimeVideo #boxing #boxingnews #boxingfans #sports #ANDTHENEW pic.twitter.com/90MrprY2VC