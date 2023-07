Sergio Rico agradeció el apoyo en su primer mensaje desde el hospital

🔛🗓💪🏻@PSG_English’s first team is back on Monday to prepare for the new season. Here are the main dates on the schedule:



𝟏𝟎/𝟎𝟕: Medical examinations at PSG Campus

𝟏𝟏/𝟎𝟕: Resumption of training at PSG Campus

𝟏𝟕/𝟎𝟕: Resumption of training at PSG Campus for players…